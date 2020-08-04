Sheriff: High speed driver goes through yards, strikes 2 people in Becker County

Officers determined that the driver was a 33-year-old from Deer River, police said in a press release.

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — Police are investigating after receiving a report of a high speed driver who drove through yards and struck two people in Elbow Lake Wednesday night.

Dispatchers received the report at around 8:53 p.m.

A short time later, officers received another report saying that two individuals had been hit by the vehicle after attempting to stop it, and that several people were fighting, police said. It was reported that one person was pinned under the vehicle.

Officers determined that the driver was a 33-year-old from Deer River, police said in a press release.

The victims were a 30-year-old from Deer River and a 29-year-old from Waubun. They were both transported by air ambulance to a Fargo hospital.

The driver was transported to Mahnomen Hospital and later air lifted to a Fargo Hospital.

There is no word on the condition of the victims or the driver.

The incident remains under investigation.