Shooting leaves 1 woman dead, another hurt on St. Paul's West Side

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and another woman injured.
Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 70 block of W. Stevens Street on a report of a person who had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot injury.
St. Paul Fire paramedics took her to Regions Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a news release.
Meanwhile, police officers found another woman on W. Steven Street with a gunshot injury to her arm.
She was also taken to Regions Hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
The Ramsey County medical examiner will work to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.
Police say this is the 26th homicide of the year in St. Paul.
OTHER NEWS: India joins US, passes 7 million COVID-19 cases