Shooting leaves 1 woman dead, another hurt on St. Paul's West Side

Police say this is the 26th homicide of the year in St. Paul.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and another woman injured.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 70 block of W. Stevens Street on a report of a person who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot injury.

St. Paul Fire paramedics took her to Regions Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a news release.

Meanwhile, police officers found another woman on W. Steven Street with a gunshot injury to her arm.

She was also taken to Regions Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.

The Ramsey County medical examiner will work to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.