Crash leads to fatal shooting of bystander in Minneapolis

Police say the victim was trying to apprehend a man fleeing the crash scene at Lyndale and Broadway when he was fatally shot.

MINNEAPOLIS — One man is dead and another in custody after a fatal shooting on the north side of Minneapolis Friday.

Police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten says squads were dispatched to the intersection of Lyndale and Broadway Avenues North just after 9:45 a.m. on reports of a crash followed by at least one gunshot.

Parten says preliminary information indicates that a driver headed west on Lyndale collided with another vehicle headed north on Broadway. Witnesses say the driver in the first vehicle jumped from his car and ran, and a bystander gave chase. At some point the fleeing motorist pulled a weapon and shot the man who was trying to apprehend him.

The man who was shot was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the fleeing driver then reportedly ran into the parking lot of the nearby Cub Foods and attempted to carjack a woman. As she fought him off Parten says bystanders, including members of the activist group Push for Peace, tackled the gunman and held him until officers arrived.

Parten says the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment of previous or existing medical conditions, and will soon be booked into jail on probable cause murder. He confirmed that the man was wearing a bullet-proof vest or some kind of body armor when he was apprehended.

"This is a tragic circumstance," Parten said about a bystander being fatally shot while trying to intervene. "There are a lot of emotions going around as they try to live and work in this city. There's worry, there's fear, there's anger about the amount of crime going on. I don't know the feelings of this individual, but here's an individual who saw something wrong, and thought they would interject to make it right ... obviously someone who tried to do the right thing and paid a tremendous consequence."

Officer Parten sent what he called a "clear message" to residents who are fed up with the impact of crime on their lives: Do not attempt to chase, subdue, or control a suspect, but inform police and let them go about making things right.

"Use discretion," Parten urged. "Stop, yell, make noise, get your camera out and video whatever you can because these videos become extremely important tying to solve crimes like this."