Shooting near Webber Park in Minneapolis leaves two injured

Police say one of the injured individuals is in critical condition.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Park Police says a shooting near Webber Park in Minneapolis Saturday evening has left two individuals injured.

Police responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. where they learned the two victims had already transported themselves to nearby North Memorial Medical Center.

Authorities say one of the victims is in critical condition, while the condition of the other was cited as "fair" - both victims say they were shot at Webber Park.

At this time, no one is in custody, and an investigation is still underway.