Shots fired at Ramsey Co. deputies; suspect arrested

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Authorities have arrested a suspect after shots were fired at Ramsey County sheriff's deputies early Thursday morning.

The deputies were conducting a traffic stop on westbound Highway 36 just before 3 a.m. "when occupants of a vehicle driving eastbound fired multiple shots" at the deputies, according to a news release.

The vehicle with those occupants sped away.

The deputies say they immediately released the driver from the traffic stop for the driver's safety.

The deputies were not able to catch up to the vehicle with the shooters. They did collect multiple shell casings from the scene.

Meanwhile, a Maplewood police officer spotted the suspect vehicle. A suspect was found and arrested and a gun was recovered at that scene.

No further information has been released.

