Siblings struck in deadly Bloomington hit-and-run

The superintendent of Richfield Public Schools says Donald Gayton Jr. and his sister Tamya were hit Friday night while walking near 12th Ave. and 78th Street.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Family, friends and community members will gather at an intersection in Bloomington Monday to honor a student who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, and to support his sister who is recovering from injuries.

Richfield Public Schools Superintendent sent a message home to the families of students alerting them to the death of 17-year-old Donald Gayton, Jr. Superintendent Steven Unowsky said in his message that Gayton and his 14-year-old sister Tamya were walking near the intersection of 12th Ave. and 78th St. in Bloomington just after 6 p.m. Friday evening when they were hit by a vehicle, whose driver subsequently sped away.

Donald Gayton has since passed away from his injuries, while Tamya Gayton remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Bloomington police say the striking vehicle was located crashed on the 1900 block of Killebrew Drive. The driver, a 27-year-old woman from Oakdale, was taken into custody pending charges of criminal vehicular homicide, DWI and hit-and-run. A decision by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office on those charges is expected Monday.

Police ask that anyone with additional information on the incident or the woman being held call them at 952-563-4900.

The Richfield superintendent shared that the Gayton family has been part of the Richfield Schools for many years, with siblings currently attending elementary, middle and high school. He shared words from a school social worker who has known the Gaytons for a number of years.

“I have had the privilege of coming to know the students and family over the past few years," said Chantelle Vaughn. "I have known them to be a loving and connected family and I cannot imagine the heartache they are experiencing right now. As a Richfield community, may they know we are here for them as we hold them in our hearts.”

A vigil for Donald, Tamya and the Gayton family is set for 5 p.m. tonight (Jan. 30) at the intersection of 12th Ave. and 78th St. in Bloomington. Those attending are encouraged to bring royal blue balloons.

School officials remind parents that children may have questions and want to talk when a classmate dies suddenly. They also say the district is ready to provide additional support if needed.

Watch more local news: