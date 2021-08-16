Source: Abigail Anderson, sister of runner Gabe Grunewald, killed after being struck by vehicle

A source close to the family confirmed Abigail Anderson was killed Saturday after being hit by a vehicle.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Abigail Anderson, the sister of All-American runner Gabriele Grunewald, was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday, according to a source close to the family.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Larpenteur Avenue just before 7 p.m. Saturday after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian, who authorities have not officially identified, was then transported to Regions Hospital, where she later died. Flowers, photos and balloons have been placed near the site to honor the woman, who a source close to the family confirmed to be Anderson.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office confirms a female pedestrian died Saturday night near Larpenteur and Cleveland in St. Paul.



The memorial on scene says she's Abby Anderson.

Early investigations indicate that a pickup truck struck a parked vehicle on the side of the road when the woman was hit while in the grass nearby. Police say they are still determining the cause and whether the woman was struck by the pickup truck or the parked vehicle.

Grunewald, who died in June of 2019, continues to inspire many after she battled cancer four times and started a foundation to raise funds for rare cancer research.

A Perham, Minnesota native, Grunewald was first diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma when she was a senior in college. She went on to win a national championship in the 3,000-meter run in the 2014 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships.