Man killed in south Minneapolis shooting

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to the area of Portland Avenue and East 41st Street just before noon.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to the area of Portland Avenue and East 41st Street just before noon on a report of a person with a gun and shots fired. Officers located a man nearby with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police say two potential suspects entered a nearby home, and were later taken into custody.

