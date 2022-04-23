Man killed in south Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in south Minneapolis on Saturday.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to the area of Portland Avenue and East 41st Street just before noon on a report of a person with a gun and shots fired. Officers located a man nearby with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Police say two potential suspects entered a nearby home, and were later taken into custody.
MORE NEWS: Police: 1 injured in Anoka shooting
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: