3 shot in south Minneapolis, including 2 juveniles

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police confirm three people were shot Tuesday afternoon in south Minneapolis.

The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Chicago Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three males suffering from gunshot wounds, two of them juveniles.

Police say all three had non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Hennepin Healthcare by ambulance.

Witnesses told investigators that the gunshots had come from a vehicle driving by, that then left the scene.

Police continue to work with witnesses, as well as obtain video surveillance footage from the area.