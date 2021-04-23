Suspicious death under investigation in south Minneapolis

A woman's body was found inside a home on the 3000 block of 18th Avenue South on Friday afternoon.

MINNEAPOLIS — Homicide investigators and the Minneapolis Police Department Crime Lab have been called to investigate the suspicious death of a woman in south Minneapolis.

According to a police department news release, officers found an "obviously deceased" adult female inside a home along 18th Avenue South near Lake Street on Friday afternoon, after police received a call to do a welfare check at the home. Officers said there was evidence found at the scene to indicate the woman's death "may be unnatural," though no additional details were provided.

The victim is believed to be about 20 years old, according to police.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office will determine the woman's identity and cause of death.