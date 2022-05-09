Police: 17-year-old fatally shot in South St. Paul Sunday night

Police say a call of shots fired led to their discovery of a 17-year-old lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

SOUTH ST PAUL, Minn. — South St. Paul police have opened a death investigation after a 17-year-old was found lying in the road after being shot in the chest Sunday night.

In a release, police said they responded to a call of shots fired just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Conver Avenue.

When they got to the area, officers found a male in the road who had apparently been shot.

Officers, South Metro Fire Department and M Health Fairview staff all worked to save the teen, but they were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the scene.

His name has not been released at this time.

Police said they don't think the shooting was a random act, and that the public is not in any danger.

South St. Paul police, the Minnesota BCA and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office are all investigating.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to contact the South St. Paul Police Department at (651) 554-3300.

No further information has been provided at this time, and KARE 11 will update this article when more details have been released.

