Investigators seek speeding snowmobiler who hit a fish house on Lake Minnetonka, leaving a woman injured

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify the snowmobilers involved in the January crash.

WAYZATA, Minn. — The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office has released new video as investigators look to find the people involved in a hit-and-run between a snowmobile and portable fish house on Lake Minnetonka in January.

A woman inside the fish house was injured.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Jan. 29. Investigators said two snowmobiles were speeding along Wayzata Bay, when one of the snowmobiles struck the portable fish house while a woman was inside.

"Neither snowmobiler stopped to help," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "They ultimately fled Wayzata Bay via Lower Lake."

A man who had just stepped out of the fish house was not injured.

Surveillance videos gathered from the scene showed the crash as it happened.

HCSO investigators said they believe the snowmobile involved in the crash was a newer model Ski-doo, which was likely left with damage to the front end and windshield.