St. Cloud officer shot in the hand during arrest

While arresting an 18-year-old man, police say a gun was fired, striking an officer in the hand.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Two people were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a St. Cloud police officer was shot in the hand while making an arrest.

St. Cloud Police say that just after midnight, officers were trying to stop and detain an 18-year-old man. He ran, and police caught him in the 1000 block of 10th Ave. South.

Police say the man resisted arrest, and during a struggle with officers the suspect produced a handgun and fired it once. The arresting officer was struck in the hand.

In a press release, police say that officers did not return fire and subdued the suspect, taking him into custody.

Both the suspect and the officer whose hand was shot were taken to the hospital. Police say the suspect had non-life threatening injuries 'consistent with a laceration.' He is reported to be in stable condition.

The officer shot is also in stable condition, and their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Posts on social media Monday morning speculated about the severity of the injuries of both police officer and suspect involved in the incident. NBC News reporter Kurt Chirbas says St. Cloud police confirmed rumors that the shooting was fatal are not true.