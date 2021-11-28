St. Cloud PD locate dead infant during welfare check, arrest mother

Police say an initial investigation led authorities to believe the woman was responsible for the infant's death.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department says they have taken a 26-year-old woman into custody after discovering her dead 3-month-old baby during a welfare check near the 2900 block of Maine Prairie Road on Sunday.

The child's body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, while the mother has been taken to the Stearns County Jail, pending second-degree murder charges.