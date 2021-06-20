St. Cloud Police investigating deadly shooting

Officers arrested a suspect just after 7 a.m. and say they believe it was a random incident.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the St. Cloud Police Department, officers were called to a home just after 6:15 a.m. on the 2600 block of Island View Drive on a report of a man being shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside the home who had been shot. The victim was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

