St. Cloud priest sentenced to 41 months for criminal sexual conduct

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud priest received a 41-month prison sentence Wednesday for criminal sexual conduct in the third degree.
Anthony Joseph Oelrich, 54, was charged by complaint on Feb. 13, 2018. In 2017, the victim reported to St. Cloud police that "she sought spiritual guidance from Oelrich following previous sexual abuse and that he used those vulnerabilities against her," according to the Stearns County Attorney's Office.
Oelrich entered a guilty plea on Nov. 26, 2019 and admitted he engaged in sexual penetration with the victim.
Oelrich was ordered to register as a predatory offender.