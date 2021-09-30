St. Cloud State wrestler charged with felony assault after altercation with fellow student

Ezaya Oropeza, 20, is charged with one count of third-degree felony assault after allegedly knocking fellow student, Chad Waldrop, unconscious.

Charges came down Thursday for a St. Cloud State University wrestler accused of assaulting a fellow student on Sept. 18.

Ezaya Oropeza, 20, is charged with one count of third-degree felony assault after allegedly knocking a fellow student unconscious. Oropeza is claiming he acted out of self defense.

The victim, Chad Waldrop, suffered multiple facial injuries including a broken nose, jaw and cheekbones, among others.

According to the charging documents, Waldrop told investigators the incident began after checking on a woman he could hear arguing with a man, later determined to be Oropeza. Waldrop says as he was turning around to walk into his home, Oropeza tackled him to the sidewalk. Waldrop told investigators that's when he hit his head and was knocked unconscious. The charging document states Oropeza then struck Waldrop several times as he was on the ground.

After several minutes, Oropeza then carried Waldrop toward the door of his home. Waldrop told investigators he couldn't remember how he got back into the house.

Video surveillance from the area confirmed Waldrop's description of events, as well as his roommates, and a 16-year-old witness who lives in the neighborhood.

Oropeza — a star SCSU heavyweight wrestler — was not immediately arrested following the assault, leading to outrage from Waldrop's family and friends on social media.

"They should have done something immediately. It's sad that we had to do all this stuff in order for something to happen," said Waldrop's roommate Jake Hendrickson.

After outrage spread online, Oropeza was arrested by St. Cloud Police on Tuesday, 10 days after the incident.

Oropeza's attorney, Christa Groshek says the narrative many have read online is far from what really happened.

"It was dark. It was 1:30 in the morning. My client felt very threatened. And he did what he knew to do, which is defend himself and his girlfriend," Groshek said.

SCSU's website lists Oropeza on the Huskies' wrestling team roster, but Groshek tells KARE 11 the team has temporarily suspended him.

University officials confirmed the off-campus incident in a social media post on Saturday, saying that "the safety of students and employees is a top priority." SCSU added that a student conduct investigation is moving forward, and that the student athlete allegedly involved in the incident has been suspended indefinitely from team activities.