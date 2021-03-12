Judge sets bail at $1M for St. Cloud woman charged with murder

A grand jury on Thursday indicted 33-year-old Angela Renee Jones for first- and second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Janesa Harris.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted 33-year-old Angela Renee Jones for first- and second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Janesa Harris. Harris was found dead of a gunshot wound inside a St. Cloud apartment on June 2.

The next day, police discovered the body of 25-year-old Keisa Lange, of Litchfield, along the side of a road. Jones is charged with aiding and abetting murder in that case.