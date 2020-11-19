x
St. John's University on lockdown as authorities search for possibly armed suspect

The suspect was initially stopped by a State Patrol Trooper under suspicion of DWI.
ST JOSEPH, Minn. — Law enforcement officials are asking the public near St. John's University in St. Joseph to keep their doors and windows locked as they search for a potentially armed individual. The university is currently on lockdown.

The suspect was stopped by a State Patrol Trooper under suspicion of driving while impaired, but after a preliminary breath test the suspect punched the trooper and fled on I-94, with officers in pursuit. When all four car tires of the suspect were damaged by spike strips, he began to flee on foot. 

During the pursuit, an officer saw the suspect reach his arm out of his vehicle while holding something that the officer claims could have been a firearm. 

This is currently an active investigation. 

