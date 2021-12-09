St. Louis Park PD offer $5,000 reward for info leading to arrest of carjacking, robbery suspects

Authorities believe the same group of thieves is linked to multiple incidents across the metro.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Police in St. Louis Park are offering a reward of $5,000 to those who come forward with information leading to the arrest of several individuals involved in a string of crimes at multiple St. Louis Park establishments.

On Nov. 29, police responded to reports of an attempted carjacking at a Bridgewater Bank in St. Louis Park, in which three young males attempted to rob an individual of their car at gunpoint, before fleeing the area in a black Dodge Durango. Police say the victim described the three individuals as "young Somali males" who spoke in their native language.

Another incident was reported on Dec. 6 around 5:30 p.m., in which the same group robbed a woman of her purse in a Lunds & Byerlys parking lot located at 3777 Park Center Boulevard in St. Louis Park. Though the victim was reportedly uninjured, authorities say her credit cards were stolen and an attempt was made to utilize them at a variety of stores in Richfield, "and elsewhere."

The final incident cited by police involved the group attempting to carjack another vehicle at the same Lunds & Byerlys on Dec. 9, just after 3 p.m. The male victim in this incident was able to prevent theft of his vehicle, after the group attempted to wrestle him out. Police say he sustained minor injuries.

In both incidents at the St. Louis Park Lunds & Byerlys, suspects fled in a "light-colored SUV."

Police believe additional crimes have been committed by this group across the Twin Cities, but did not go into further detail.

Multiple metro-area police departments are investigating these incidents.