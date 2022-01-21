Man shot while driving on the highway near St. Louis Park

Police said the man was taken to the hospital after he said he was shot on I-394 Thursday night.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday night after he said he was shot by people in another vehicle near St. Louis Park.

St. Louis Park police said that just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, a man reported he was shot while he was driving east on I-394 near Dakota Avenue.

The man was taken to an area hospital for care, and no one else was reported injured in this incident.

A section of I-394 was closed as police investigated the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact St. Louis Park police at 952-924-2618.