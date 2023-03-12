x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested after reports he was 'shooting arrows at a neighbor's home'

Police said they arrested the man on Saturday night without any injuries to the officers or suspect.
Credit: KARE 11

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — After a standoff that lasted more than nine hours on Saturday, police said a man is now in custody after reports he was shooting arrows into a home. 

Just after 1 p.m., officers in St. Louis Park were called to the 1400 block of Flag Avenue South. When officers arrived, they said the suspect had barricaded himself in his home. 

The SWAT team was called shortly after 2 p.m. Officers used what they described as "non-lethal methods" in an attempt to resolve the situation peacefully. 

According to officials, police arrested the man around 10:30 Saturday night. Officers said the suspect was uninjured and no officers were hurt during the standoff. 

It is unknown what prompted the man to fire projectiles into his neighbor's home. 

The story will be updated as more information is made available. 

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

St. Paul man sentenced in elaborate cell phone theft ring

Before You Leave, Check This Out