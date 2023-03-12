Man arrested after reports he was 'shooting arrows at a neighbor's home'

Police said they arrested the man on Saturday night without any injuries to the officers or suspect.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — After a standoff that lasted more than nine hours on Saturday, police said a man is now in custody after reports he was shooting arrows into a home.

Just after 1 p.m., officers in St. Louis Park were called to the 1400 block of Flag Avenue South. When officers arrived, they said the suspect had barricaded himself in his home.

The SWAT team was called shortly after 2 p.m. Officers used what they described as "non-lethal methods" in an attempt to resolve the situation peacefully.

According to officials, police arrested the man around 10:30 Saturday night. Officers said the suspect was uninjured and no officers were hurt during the standoff.

It is unknown what prompted the man to fire projectiles into his neighbor's home.

The story will be updated as more information is made available.

