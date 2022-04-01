St. Paul marks 12th homicide of 2022 as one man is killed and another injured Thursday night

A shots fired call summoned police to the 400 block of Maryland Avenue West around 9:15 p.m.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police said one man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting outside a convenience store in St. Paul's North End Thursday night.

According to a media release, officers were sent to the 400 block of Maryland Avenue West around 9:15 p.m. after multiple people called 911 reporting gunshots in the area.

When police arrived they found two men believed to be in their early 20s with gunshot wounds. Police said one man was lying in the street, and another was in a vehicle a short distance away.

Officers said they tried to help the men, and medics were called to scene. When the Saint Paul Fire medics arrived, they pronounced the man in the street dead at the scene. The man police found in a vehicle was rushed to Regions Hospital and taken straight into surgery. Police said his condition is unknown as of Friday morning.

Neither man's name has been released at this time. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release the name of the man fatally shot in the coming days.

Homicide investigators are searching for possible witnesses, police said, but no suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information in this shooting is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.

Police said this is the 12th homicide of 2022 in St. Paul.

