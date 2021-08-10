St. Paul police: Armed man in custody after incident near Rice & Larpenteur

Police blocked off several streets and requested that the public avoid the area before the incident was resolved around 12:30 p.m.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a man with a gun has been taken into custody without incident after negotiations with the armed individual near Rice St. and Larpenteur Ave.

At about 12:30 p.m., the male with a gun was taken into custody without incident. Officers will continue to process the scene.



We're thankful that this incident was brought to a peaceful conclusion. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) October 8, 2021

In a news release, St. Paul police said officers were initially called to the area around 11 a.m. Friday on a report of an assault. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm. That man was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.

A short time later police received a report of a man in the area with a gun who was threatening to shoot himself and other people. Officers evacuated nearby businesses, and SWAT teams and the St. Paul Crisis Response Unit were called to the scene to talk with the man.

"We're thankful that this incident was brought to a peaceful conclusion," St. Paul police said in a tweet.

