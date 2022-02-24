St. Paul fire ends in arrest of man for violating protection order

Police say they were called to the 1500 block of Marion Street after the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment and set a room on fire.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a man is in custody after allegedly violating a protection order and starting an apartment on fire after barricading himself inside.

According to a press release from police, officers were dispatched just before midnight Wednesday to the 1500 block of Marion Street. The person who called 911 told dispatchers a man was inside an apartment and violating a protection order.

When officers arrived they were able to get a woman out of the unit safely, then found that the suspect had left the scene. They were called back to the apartment an hour later, and learned that the suspect locked himself in a bedroom and was threatening to kill himself, according to police. Officers started to negotiate with him.

Police say they eventually saw smoke coming from the bedroom. The suspect was threatening to burn the apartment down, but officers were eventually able to convince him to drop his knife and come out of the apartment.

St. Paul Fire was called, and the building was evacuated. Metro Transit busses were summoned to keep residents of the building warm while crews worked, and some were taken to other buildings.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire contained to the bedroom where it started.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

The suspect was arrested for probable cause first-degree arson and two gross misdemeanor violations for violating protection orders.