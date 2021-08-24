St. Paul shooting victim identified

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 48-year-old Demond Bingham of Little Canada.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — A Monday night shooting in St. Paul's North End has left a man dead, according to police.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the victim Tuesday evening as 48-year-old Demond A. Bingham of Little Canada.

In a press release Monday, St. Paul Police said they responded to a report of shots fired just after 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Albemarle Street, near Lewis Park.

When police arrived, they said they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. They tried to give him medical aid, but St. Paul Fire medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said a large group formed at the scene while they were trying to find possible witnesses to the shooting. Officers collected evidence and attempted to gather any surveillance video that could identity anyone involved.

According to a tweet from St. Paul Police, as of Tuesday evening, they still haven't made any arrests and don't know the motive for the shooting.

Police say they do not believe it was random. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-266-5650.