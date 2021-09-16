Second arrest made in Dunn County quadruple homicide

Officials say the 38-year-old suspect turned himself in on Friday to the Gilbert Police Department in Arizona.

One man has been charged and another man has been arrested in connection to a quadruple homicide, where four Minnesotans were found dead Sunday inside an abandoned vehicle in Dunn County, Wisconsin.

Court documents show Darren L. Osborne, 56, of St. Paul has been charged with four counts of hiding a corpse as a party to a crime.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, a second suspect sought by investigators, 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs, turned himself in on Friday to the Gilbert Police Department in Arizona. Officials say Suggs had been living in the Phoenix area and had been recently traveling back and forth to Minnesota. Authorities say it's unclear how the suspect got back to Arizona.

Suggs had not been formally charged as of Friday afternoon. Dunn Co. officials said he will be transported to Maricopa County in Phoenix awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

On Sunday afternoon, four people were found in an abandoned SUV in a cornfield in Sheridan Township, Wis. in Dunn County. Authorities say the victims are Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater; Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, of St. Paul; Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined they all died from gunshot wounds.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Osborne's case, at least three of the victims were last seen leaving a St. Paul bar early in the morning on Sept. 12. Investigators later interviewed witnesses at the bar who told police they saw Suggs there that day with Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley. Surveillance camera footage from the area also showed Jasmine Sturm entering a dark SUV that matched the description of the vehicle where the bodies were later found.

According to the complaint, the SUV and another vehicle were spotted at a gas station in Dunn County around noon on Sept. 12. Surveillance footage showed two drivers appearing to make an exchange. The complaint says the second vehicle was connected to Osborne, and a witness from the gas station later identified Osborne from a photo lineup. The complaint says investigators also found blood-like stains in the parking lot in the spot where the SUV had been parked.