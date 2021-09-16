St. Paul man charged, another remains at-large in connection to Dunn Co. quadruple homicide

Darren Osborne is charged with four counts of hiding a corpse; another St. Paul man, Antoine Darnique Suggs, remains at large.

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. — Editor's note: The above story first aired Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

One man has been charged and another man is being sought by law enforcement in connection to a quadruple homicide, where four Minnesotans were found dead Sunday inside an abandoned vehicle in Dunn County, Wisconsin.

Court documents show Darren L. Osborne, 56, of St. Paul has been charged with four counts of hiding a corpse as a party to a crime.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, authorities are also actively searching for Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, for his alleged connection in the case.

In a news release, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said Suggs is believed to be in the Twin Cities area, and is "considered armed and dangerous." Officials are asking people to not approach Suggs if they see him. Anyone with information should contact their local law enforcement or reach out to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office at (715) 232-1348.

KARE 11 does not typically name suspects before they have been charged; however, we are including the identity of the suspect at large due to the potential public safety concern described by law enforcement.

On Sunday afternoon, four people were found in an abandoned SUV in a cornfield in Sheridan Township, Wis. in Dunn County. Authorities say the victims are Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater; Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, of St. Paul; Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined they all died from gunshot wounds.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Osborne's case, at least three of the victims were last seen leaving a St. Paul bar early in the morning on Sept. 12. Investigators later interviewed witnesses at the bar who told police they saw Antoine Suggs there that day with Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley. Surveillance camera footage from the area also showed Jasmine Sturm entering a dark SUV that matched the description of the vehicle where the bodies were later found.

According to the complaint, the SUV and another vehicle were spotted at a gas station in Dunn County around noon on Sept. 12. Surveillance footage showed two drivers appearing to make an exchange. The complaint says the second vehicle was connected to Osborne, and a witness from the gas station later identified Osborne from a photo lineup. The complaint says investigators also found blood-like stains in the parking lot in the spot where the SUV had been parked.