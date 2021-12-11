St. Paul man charged for stabbing and beating his mother to death

Prosecutors say Christopher Aaron Olson savagely beat and stabbed his 61-year-old mother in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A 38-year-old man has been charged for the brutal murder of his mother in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood earlier this week.

Prosecutors say Christopher Aaron Olson savagely beat and stabbed 61-year-old Sonja Olson in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Investigators say Sonja Olson had "extensive trauma" to her face and head. A broken knife handle was discovered stuck in her hair and the broken blade was found under her head.

According to the criminal complaint, shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a welfare check in the 600 block of Cook Ave. Officers knocked on the door of the home and the defendant opened it. Police say Olson was "covered in blood and crouching over a deceased female in the entry way," according to the complaint.

The medical examiner says the Sonja Olson's death was due to multiple stab wounds and blunt force injuries from a physical assault.

Officers arrested Olson, who is reported to be bipolar and off his medications. He had two warrants out for him, one in Ramsey County for first degree drugs and another in Dakota County for theft, according to prosecutors.

Criminal records also show Olson has several convictions of assault and abuse in his past.