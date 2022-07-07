St. Paul man charged in fatal shooting in Frogtown neighborhood

Payton Lee Wood, 22, of St. Paul, has been charged with second-degree murder in a deadly shooting.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in relation to a week ago.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Payton Lee Wood, of St. Paul, shot and killed 59-year-old Jeffry Foss in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood Friday.

Wood informed officers that he and some friends had been drinking at a picnic table between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. June 30, according to a criminal complaint.

Two other men, one later identified as Jeffry Foss, approached the picnic table that had been littered with empty cigarette packs and liquor bottles, the complaint said.

Surveillance video allegedly showed Foss walking on a sidewalk near the scene of the shooting, court document said. Wood fought with Foss’s friend who then ran south with a knife in his hand, Foss followed 20 yards behind.

Authorities say Wood came around the corner of a building and fired one shot from a handgun fearing the man with the knife would stab him. Instead, Wood’s shot hit Foss and left him dead on the ground, the complaint said.

Wood later admitted to investigators that he came back to the scene and spoke to officers to find out what had happened, according to the complaint.

Without a permit to carry a firearm, court documents say Wood did so anyways because “of problems in the area,” and he later “threw the gun in the Mississippi [River].”

After an autopsy, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner said a gunshot to the head caused Foss’s death.

Wood’s first court hearing is scheduled for Friday.

