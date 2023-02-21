St. Paul man charged with murder in connection to shooting near tobacco shop

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office charged Elias-Kareem Hany Aly with two counts of second-degree murder following the Feb. 16 shooting death of Abdullah Arif.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A 21-year-old St. Paul man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near a tobacco shop last week.

On Tuesday, the Ramsey County Attorney's Office charged Elias-Kareem Hany Aly with two counts of second-degree murder following the Feb. 16 shooting death of Abdullah Arif, 48, of Stillwater.

If convicted, Aly could face up to 80 years in prison.

Charging documents say officers responded to Union Tobacco on the 500 block of Stryker Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man, now identified as Arif, suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. According to the complaint, a bystander attempted CPR until paramedics arrived, who then transferred Arif to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors say that when officers began their preliminary investigation, they spoke with an ATM maintenance worker who said he was performing routine maintenance on a machine inside the store when a group of men wearing "face coverings" entered. A shop employee later told police Arif had asked the men to remove their masks due to an issue with thefts, but the men refused.

The complaint says the employee then told police one of the men, who he also described as wearing a blue flannel, told Arif to "watch who you are talking to" before backing out of the store and pulling down a green chime connected to a Ring camera off the door. The employee claimed the other men told Arif to "watch his tone" before they, too, exited the store.

The complaint says Arif followed the men out of the store with a baseball bat when he realized the chime was missing, and located the group inside an SUV. The complaint says Arif yelled at the men to stop while stepping in front of the vehicle to prevent it from leaving. The complaint then alleges the man in a blue flannel sitting in the front passenger seat pulled out a gun and pointed it through the window at Arif.

Court documents say someone inside the vehicle allegedly told the man, now identified as Aly, not to shoot. That's when prosecutors say Arif began asking about the missing chime, but "was shot almost immediately." The complaint says the group then fled in the SUV as Arif, who had been shot in the chest, collapsed near a snowbank.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded Arif's cause of death was "exsanguination due to a distant gunshot wound to the chest and abdomen."

Surveillance footage obtained by authorities identified Aly as the man in the blue flannel shirt and the alleged shooter, according to the complaint. Investigators said they got another break when an anonymous woman called the police and accused Aly of being part of the deadly shooting. The complaint says the woman alleged the encounter "stemmed from a disagreement."

The next day, the complaint says officers located the suspect SUV at Aly's apartment building in Minneapolis. Prosecutors say officers observed a blanket or sheet covering the damage to the SUV from the shooting. The complaint says, as authorities had the SUV towed away, Aly was seen exiting the building then re-entering, and finally leaving through a different exit.

Court documents say Aly got into a vehicle that had been circling the building but was quickly stopped by police and arrested.

Another suspect who was taken into custody the same day corroborated the accounts of the store employees. He went on to tell police Aly told him to kick in the SUV's driver's side window to hide a bullet hole and to remove the license plates. The suspect told police he hired an attorney the next day and allegedly told them, "That man didn't have to die."

When Aly was questioned by police, the complaint says, he claimed he had been "hanging with his girl" over the previous few days. As investigators pressed Aly, he told them he "didn't feel comfortable talking" and the interview was subsequently ended.

Aly is currently in custody at the Ramsey County Jail.

