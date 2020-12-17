Man dies after being shot in the chest in St. Paul

His death marks the 32nd homicide of the year in Minnesota's capitol city.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — A man shot in St. Paul on Wednesday night has died at Regions Hospital.

Steve Linders, spokesman for Saint Paul Police, said that officers got a 911 call just before 10 p.m. Wednesday from a man saying he had been shot while driving down University Avenue.

The man was driving south on University Avenue near the Snelling Avenue intersection in Midtown. When police arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to his chest, lying in his Toyota Prius.

Emergency responders on scene gave the man first aid, and he was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital.

Police said the man died around two hours later.

In their investigation, police said it appears the man was shot by someone in another vehicle.

Linders said the shooting marks St. Paul's 32nd homicide of 2020, making this the year with the most homicides since the 1990s. Of those 32 homicides, 28 have been solved.

Linders also said that shots fired calls are up 110% this year, and more than 200 people have been shot in 2020. That number is up 32% from 2019.