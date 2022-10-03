St. Paul man sentenced to 17 years for violent armed robberies

A federal judge has sentenced a man to prison for his role in two armed robberies of Twin Cities businesses in 2020.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A federal judge sentenced a man Monday for his violent role in two armed robberies in 2020 - one at a Bloomington restaurant and a week later at a business in St. Paul.

Devon Dwayne Reginald Glover, 23, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in May to one count of "discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and one crime of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence," according to a news release from United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

Authorities say Glover and Marshawn Michael Davison, 21, committed an armed robbery at a restaurant in Bloomington on June 16, 2020.

During the robbery of Penn Lake Roast Beef, Glover shot and injured the restaurant's owner, Kevan Tran, according to the news release.

Prosecutors say one week later Glover robbed a liquor store in St. Paul where he used a handgun and assaulted an employee during the heist.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge John R. Tunheim sentenced Glover to 17 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.