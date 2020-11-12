St. Paul man sentenced in deaths of pregnant girlfriend, baby

Zachary Robinson will serve more than 49 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man has been sentenced to more than 49 years (590 months) in prison for the deaths of his pregnant girlfriend and their child in July.

Zachary Robinson, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder earlier this month in the July deaths of Leneesha Columbus and the couple's baby, who was born premature at 26 weeks. The tiny girl died a month later due to complications from the premature birth.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, under the terms of the plea agreement, Robinson received a 329-month sentence in the death of Columbus, and 261 months for the child's death, to be served consecutively.

Robinson is also scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 18 in a separate assault case, after he pleaded guilty in a shooting outside of Augie's in downtown Minneapolis in Dec. 2019. That sentence, expected to be for 51 months, will be served concurrently with the murder case.