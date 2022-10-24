St. Paul man sentenced to nearly 11 years in wife's murder

Arvid Harry Johnson was sentenced to 130 months after pleading guilty to second-degree murder without intent back in August.

ST PAUL, Minn. — *Editor's note: The above story first aired on Jan. 23, 2022.

A St. Paul man was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison Monday after admitting to beating his wife to death, according to court documents.

Arvid Harry Johnson was sentenced to 130 months after pleading guilty to second-degree murder without intent back in August.

On Jan. 22, officers were called to the home on the 1400 block of Dale Street North, where they found Johnson sitting at his kitchen table.

According to the criminal complaint, officers found Johnson's wife, who was "obviously deceased, with trauma to her face and head," on the floor in a bedroom.

In an interview with police, Johnson admitted to hitting his wife repeatedly in the head and face with his hands, banging her head on the bed and floor, and said he believed he hit her once with a bat, the complaint said.

Johnson told police about his frustrations with his wife, claiming she didn't take care of herself and that he did everything for her, and once he started hitting her on Saturday, "something went off" and he couldn't stop, according to court documents.

