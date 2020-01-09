St. Paul man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography

Brandon James Jotblad, 29, pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced Monday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A 29-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

According to a press release from United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald's office, Brandon James Jotblad pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced Monday.

“Downloading sexually explicit images or videos involving children is not victimless crime. These are real children who are re-victimized every time the images are downloaded and shared,” said United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald. “Individuals who chose to participate in this type of victimization will face significant prison time.”

According to the guilty plea and documents filed with the court, Jotblad knowingly possessed video files of child pornography while on probation for a prior Ramsey County felony conviction for possession of child pornography.

