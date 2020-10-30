Police: Man shot in the leg after his gun discharged

St. Paul Police say the gun went off during an "interaction" with police.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police say a man was shot in the leg after the gun he was carrying discharged during an interaction with police.

In a tweet, the department said the incident happened Friday around 1:15 a.m. on the 1100 block of York Ave., at the intersection with Earl Street.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital, where doctors say his injury appears to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

Agents and an operations truck from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are also on the scene, so it is possible that agency will be taking over the investigation.

KARE 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.