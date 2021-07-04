St. Paul police are using spray paint to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts

The St. Paul Police Department is getting creative in their attempt to crack down on catalytic converter thefts.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It's a crime that takes thieves just minutes to complete, which is forcing St. Paul Police to get creative in their attempt at cracking down on catalytic converter thefts which they say are up this year, averaging six reports a day.

"I think the total is upwards of about 600 so far," said Sr. Commander Kurt Hallstrom of St. Paul's Eastern District.

It's the gold and platinum precious metals in the converters which thieves are after, and to combat those numbers, St. Paul Police will start spray painting and engraving the license plate numbers on catalytic converters, at a drive through auto care clinic this Saturday.

"The hope is that the recycling places wouldn't buy it or it would be of less value so then the thief would then not steal this particular catalytic converter," said Commander Hallstrom. He went on to say, "if we find it, one with a license plate on it we might have an opportunity to recover it and or pursue charges against the person that was in possession of it.”

The team at Signal Garage Auto Repair has been busy replacing catalytic converters on targeted cars.

"Repair-wise we average probably two a week," said Manager Mark Anderson.

Repairs which have proven to be pretty costly.

"Anywhere between 19 to 25 hundred dollars for a repair," said Anderson.

For Anderson, this costly trend has his team helping to educate customers on ways to prevent future thefts. Anderson advises you park your car in a garage or a well lit area, and invest in an anti-theft shield.

"It's like a protective covering that will go up underneath the car and protect the exhaust system and limit the access they have to cut the flanges off the exhaust system," said Anderson.

Simple quick fixes in the end, experts say, will save you money and the stresses of a trend that can easily be avoided.

St. Paul police say this Saturday's drive through auto care clinic is already booked up, but they've started a waiting list for the next one.

To register, click here.