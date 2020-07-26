St. Paul police arrest three men connected to spree of crimes all happening within minutes of each other

Three people are behind bars after an alleged wild crime spree in St. Paul. Police say it involved kidnappings, armed robberies, and carjackings.

ST PAUL, Minn. — From an armed robbery to a car jacking and then a kidnapping.

Police say it all started late Thursday night on Arkwright Street in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul.

Police say an 18-year-old man and his father were returning home to their apartment shortly after midnight.

The father made it inside, while the son was met by two men outside.

"Pulled out a gun, stuck it at the 18-year-old man’s head, pointed it at his head and demanded his possessions," said Steve Linders, with the St. Paul Police Department.

Minutes later, police say the same two men went just a couple streets over trying their luck at the Wheelock Ridge Villa Apartments, confronting a 63-year-old man at gun point also demanding his money and valuables.

"But they didn’t even stop there, once they got his check card and his cell phone they demanded his pin so they could get into them and then they forced him into his own vehicle at gunpoint, pointed the gun at him while they drove to a bank and then they withdrew money from an ATM," said Linders.

According to police, after taking the 63-year-old man back to his garage and locking him up there, the suspects drove off with his SUV.

"He got out and called us right away," said Linders.

Leaving police investigating two similar incidents in the span of an hour. While police were responding to the scene on Wheelock, they were advised by Roseville police that the SUV had been found off of Marion and Larpenter.”

The suspects had abandoned the SUV and were on to another car in the same area, car jacking a man who was able to escape, but his girlfriend was kidnapped, according to police.

After setting up a perimeter, involving several law enforcement agencies, police were able to track down three men in the last car reported stolen.

"They found a 17-year-old behind the wheel, a 17-year-old ducked down in the front passengers seat, and a 20-year-old ducked down in the back," said Linders.

Police say they found evidence that was reported missing from the first two scenes.

"Receipts from the ATM where they took the 63-year-old victim, they found a magazine with live rounds in it," said Linders.

Police say swift action from both police and the those involved is what lead to their arrests, ultimately saving lives.

"I think if we hadn’t found them, the suspects as quickly as we had, it's very possible other people could’ve been hurt and victimized," said Linders.

As of Saturday night, all three men are in jail and police say the Ramsey County Attorney is considering charges.