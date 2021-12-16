St. Paul police arrest woman accused of 'randomly' shooting at vehicles

The St. Paul Police Department is thanking the public for helping them identify and arrest the woman who they say shot at drivers in St. Paul and Maplewood.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department arrested a woman accused of "randomly" shooting at vehicles.

According to social post by the SPPD, Latoya Weston, 44, was arrested and charged with four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Last week, SPPD asked for the public's help in identifying her.

Police say Weston randomly shot at drivers in St. Paul and Maplewood, but fortunately no one was seriously hurt.

SPPD says Weston is currently in the Ramsey County Jail awaiting a court date.

The department said it appreciates the public's help for the tips and sharing their tweets.

— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) December 16, 2021

