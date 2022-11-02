Police: 1 man killed in St. Paul Tuesday

Police said they received a 911 call about a person seeing "people with guns" outside their home. Within 30 seconds, shots were fired.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man was fatally shot in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood Tuesday night, and police are still working to figure out what happened at the scene.

According to St. Paul police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster, emergency dispatchers took a call around 10 p.m. Tuesday, where the caller reported that "people with guns" were outside their home.

Ernster said that within 30 seconds, that call became a report of shots fired.

Officers were in the area around Payne Avenue and Preble Street and heard the gun go off. Because they were close, the officers were outside of the home within minutes.

When officers arrived, they said they found an adult male outside of the address with a gunshot wound. Crews worked to save the man but when EMS and fire services arrived, they declared the man dead at the scene.

No other information about the shooting victim has been released at this time. That information, along with the man's cause of death, will come from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office in the coming days.

Sgt. Ernster said police are still trying to figure out what happened on Tuesday night.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact St. Paul Police's homicide unit at (651) 266-5650.

