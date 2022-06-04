St. Paul police find man dead in senior living apartment, homicide unit investigating

This marks the 18th homicide within the Saint Paul Police Department's jurisdiction this year.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Police Department says a man was found shot to death on Friday in a senior living apartment building in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

According to police, officers were conducting a welfare check when they found a man, who they believe to be in his late 50s, dead from a gunshot wound.

Saint Paul police say officers were unsure if the gunshot was self-inflicted, but the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office and forensics teams investigated and found that someone had shot the man.

The department's homicide unit is investigating the death and police ask anyone who has any information to call officers at 651-266-5650.

Officials added that no arrests have been made and that investigators do not believe it was a random shooting.

This marks the 18th homicide that the Saint Paul Police Department has had within its jurisdiction this year, according to officials.

