Man shot and killed at St. Paul automotive center identified

Police said the Tuesday shooting marked the city's ninth homicide of the year.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police have identified the man who died after a shooting at a St. Paul automotive center Tuesday.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Mohamed Jama Samatar, according to a statement from St. Paul police on Twitter Wednesday.

Police said no arrests have been made yet in the shooting on the 1300 block of Arcade Street late Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers responding to reports of gunfire found Samatar inside the automotive center with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Paul police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, the ninth in the city this year.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department by calling 651-266-5650.