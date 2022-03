According to the St. Paul Police Department, a man was found dead on the 600 block of Blair Avenue Friday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday evening in St. Paul's Frogtown.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION



Watch here for updates and information about a media availability. pic.twitter.com/fLgMrzqAMA — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) March 4, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is gathered.

