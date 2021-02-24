One dead, one injured in St. Paul shooting

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to the 1000 block of Hudson Road at around 8 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

ST PAUL, Minn. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a shooting Tuesday night in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood in St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to the 1000 block of Hudson Road at around 8 p.m. on a report of shots fired. Two shooting victims were located and police say one of the victims has died.

Authorities say no arrests have been made.

This is the eighth homicide in St. Paul this year.

