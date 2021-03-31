St. Paul police investigating after man shot and killed at automotive center

St. Paul Police says this marks the city's ninth homicide of the year.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a man is dead following a shooting that took place around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to an automotive center on the 1300 block of Arcade Street where they say they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Paul Police held a press briefing around 7 p.m. Tuesday where they indicated they did not believe this to be a random incident.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and police have not taken anyone into custody.

Authorities have not yet released the man's identity, pending an autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

