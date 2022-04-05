St. Paul police investigating homicide in Frogtown neighborhood

Police say a man in his 20s was fatally shot at a home on the 700 block of Edmund Ave. around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating a homicide in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

St. Paul police officers were called to a shooting on the 700 block of Edmund Ave. around 3:30 a.m. A man in his 20s was found inside a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and was taken to Regions Hospital where he died from his injuries. It is the city's 15th homicide, which St. Paul Police Sgt. Natalie Davis says is ahead of last year's record pace.

Police said multiple people were in the home when officers arrived, and they are being questioned by homicide detectives.

No arrests have yet been made.

Police are asking the public to call the Saint Paul Police Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650 if they have any information. Police say all calls are anonymous.