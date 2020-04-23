St. Paul police investigating hit-and-run

A woman was on the sidewalk of Dale Street when a vehicle jumped the curb and hit her, police say.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating a hit-and-run after a woman was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the intersection of University Avenue and Dale Street around 3 p.m.

Police say the woman was walking on the sidewalk when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Dale Street jumped the curb and hit her.

The vehicle left the scene but was later located by officers, according to police. One person has been taken into custody.