Police say a woman was found shot Wednesday morning, and died after being taken to Regions Hospital.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found shot early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on University Avenue near Asbury Street in the Midway neighborhood.

According to a tweet from SSPD, the woman was brought to Regions Hospital, where she eventually died.

Police are expected to release more information later this morning.