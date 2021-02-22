St. Paul PD investigating North End homicide

Police have not announced any arrests but say they don't believe it was a random act.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police are investigating a homicide after St. Paul Fire medics found a woman dead inside a townhome Sunday afternoon in the city's North End neighborhood.

According to a press release from the St. Paul Police Department, police say they were called to a townhome on the 1500 block of Jackson Street for what was initially reported as an overdose.

When officers arrived, officials say they located the woman in the basement with injuries indicating she had been assaulted.

An autopsy conducted Monday by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office classified the death as a homicide, the city's seventh homicide this year.

Saint Paul police are investigating after a woman was found deceased on Sunday Feb. 21, in the city’s North End neighborhood.https://t.co/0r1pMQf2kj pic.twitter.com/BDSulZPgB6 — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) February 22, 2021

Investigators say they've interviewed multiple people who were inside the house Sunday afternoon when officials arrived on scene.

Police have not announced any arrests but say they don't believe it was a random act.